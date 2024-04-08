Gov. Yusuf lambasts Ganduje, demands EFCC report on Dollar saga

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has lambasted his predecessor and now National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, over his eight years in office.

Yusuf said this on Sunday in response to the claims by Ganduje that he has failed in his eight months in office as governor.

He said that his eight months in office were better than the eight years his predecessor spent governing Kano State.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, he said: “Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards.”

Yusuf, who demanded for the report of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the Dollar saga of Ganduje while in office, said the National Chairman of APC should be prepared for his day in court.

He said it was amusing that Ganduje could muster the courage to defend himself in the media despite the embarrassing video clip where he was caught, red-handed, stocking his large agbada pockets with dollars, a supposed kickback from a contractor, and other corrupt practices massively associated with his eight-year tenure during which he ran the affairs of Kano State as a family enterprise.

The statement added: “We wish to reaffirm the present administration’s resolve and readiness to make Ganduje and his co-travellers face the full wrath of the law for their intentional wrong doings.

“Governor Yusuf believes that for anyone to assume that efforts to unravel the issue of corruption charges against Ganduje and members of his immediate family are an attempt to cover up, clearly means, such category of people are either under false illusion or being economical with the truth.

“For whatever option, the Kano State government would advise the acting national chairman of APC to show cause why his name, that of his family, and the entire people of Kano should permanently erase from the global embarrassment that the dollar video has generated.

“The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emphasized that it would leave no stone unturned to pursuing the dollar video scandal to logical conclusion. He therefore requested the release of the forensic investigation conducted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFFC, on the ‘Gandollar saga’, in 2018, for public consumption.”

On the allegations of poor governance in Kano State despite the increase in federal allocation, Governor Yusuf stated that his administration “is still struggling to recover from state of bankruptcy Ganduje plunged the state in the last eight years.

“We wish to warn Ganduje to stop dragging the name of President Bola Tinubu into his corruption saga, as we believe that our able and well respected President does not interfere into cases before the courts of competent jurisdiction, as we witnessed during our trying times at the Supreme Court when he allowed justice to prevail for the opposition parties.”