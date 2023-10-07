Gov. Yusuf hires Tinubu’s lawyer to regain mandate

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has hired renowned legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to lead the charge to regain his mandate at the Court of Appeal, Daily Trust reports.

The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal last month sacked Yusuf, who vied on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

It declared his opponent, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election.

Challenging the decision of the tribunal, Yusuf filed a 42-ground of appeal before the appellate court, asking the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and also striking out the petition of the APC.

In a copy of the notice of appeal, Olanipekun, who led the legal team of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, is now the counsel for the Kano State Governor.

Also on the legal team of the governor is: Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Ibrahim G. Waru and Akintola Makinde, with Wole Olanipekun & Co as the legal firm handling the appeal, while Chief E.O.B. Offiong (APC) remains the counsel for the APC.