Gov. Yusuf appoints new Chief Press Secretary, SA Agric, others

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointments of a new Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Agriculture among others.

These appointments were contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Thursday.

Hauwa Hassan Tudun-Wada was appointed as the new Managing Director of the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority.

Yusuf also approved the appointment of Mustapha Muhammad as his Chief Press Secretary and deputy official spokesperson.

Similarly, Yusuf appointed Auwal Lawan Aramposu as the Deputy Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency and Dr. Tukur Minjibir as his Special Adviser on Agriculture.

The governor has also approved the promotion of Zulaihat Aji to Deputy Managing Director of Radio Kano.

He also approved the promotion of Abduljabbar Nanono to Deputy Managing Director of Kano State Hydro and Energy Development Company Limited.

Dawakin-Tofa said that the appointments and promotions take immediate effect in line with Yusuf’s commitment to a more efficient, inclusive and result-driven administration.

