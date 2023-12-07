Gov. Yusuf appoints acting SSG, promotes CPS, others

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of the Head of Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, as acting Secretary to the State Government pending the return of Dr. Baffa Bichi from a medical trip.

This was contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Thursday.

The appointment was due to the medical vacation taken by the SSG, who flew out of the country for treatment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, Yusuf approved the elevation of his official spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, to Director General, Media and Publicity with immediate effect.

The statement also announced the appointment of other political office holders to occupy various positions.

Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo is the new Permanent Commissioner I SUBEB; Sarki Ahmad, now Director General, Rural Access and Mobility Project; and Surajo Imam Dala, also appointed as Director General, Cottage Trade and Street Hawking.

Others are Dr. Dahiru Saleh Muhammad, Executive Secretary, Science and Technical Schools Board; Abubakar Adamu Rano, Deputy Managing Director, Radio Kano; Hajiya Hauwa Isah Ibrahim, Deputy Managing Director, ARTV; and Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu, Deputy Managing Director, Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company.

While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Yusuf directed them to assume their new roles immediately.