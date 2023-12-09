Gov. Yusuf appoints 21 Permanent Secretaries

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Friday approved the appointments of 21 permanent secretaries for the state civil service.

He also redeployed eight Perm Secs and retained nine others in a move to strengthen the civil service.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Publicity to Yusuf, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano.

The statement explained that the governor’s approval was conveyed in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa.

According to the statement, those appointed are Aminu Shuaibu Rabo – Government House; Abdul Saad Zakirai, acting Permanent Secretary – Protocol Directorate, Government House; Usman Bashir Maikano, Deputy Governor’s Office; and Aminu Yusuf Kura – Special Services, Deputy Governor’s Office.

Others are Umar Mahmud Jalo – Establishment Directorate; Kubra Ahmad Bichi – Pension Fund Trustees; Dan’asabe Yahaya – SERVICOM; Ibrahim Boyi – Salaries and Wages; and Abubakar Sadiq Mahmud – acting Permanent Secretary, CSC.

The statement added: “Garba Adamu, Policy Strategy, Evaluation and Implementation Directorate; Muhammad Yusuf Dan’duwa, Ministry of Commerce, Investment and Industries; Mahmud Bello Bari, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change; Abdulmumini Musa Aliyu, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources.

“Muttaka Iliyasu, Ministry for Higher Education; Sani Shehu Minjibir, Ministry of Youth and Sport; Sadi Ibrahim, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Binta Lawal Aliyu, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Rural and Community Development; Adamu Bala, acting PS, Ministry of Transportation; Ibrahim Muhammad Kabara, Ministry for Local Governments.

“Garba Sa’du Gwarzo, Ministry of Tourism and Culture; and Sabi’u Shuaibu Muhammad, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties.”

The Permanent Secretaries redeployed are Kabiru Saidu Magami, AGS Directorate (Cabinet Office) to Ministry of Finance and Economic Development; Musa Tanko, Protocol Directorate (Government House) to Ministry of Health; and Aliyu Yakubu Garo, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to Policy Strategy, Evaluation and Implementation Directorate.

Others are Sani Bashir Yola, Ministry of Information to Ministry of Religious Affairs; Hafsat Iliyasu Aliyu, Ministry of Religious Affairs to Ministry of Information; Aisha Abba Kailani, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Culture to Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations; Salahu Isah Habib, acting Permanent Secretary, CSC to Special Duties, Cabinet Office; and Salisu Mustapha, Ministry of Special Duties to AGS, Cabinet Office.

Those who retained their portfolios in the shake up were Abba Danguguwa – Human Resources Directorate; Bilkisu Shehu Maimota – REPA; Muaazatu Isah Dutse – Council Affairs Directorate, Cabinet Office; and Dr Sa’adatu Sa’idu Bala, Ministry for Women, Children, Disable.

Also Read:

Others are Lauratu Ado Diso, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; Halima Ali Baba, Ministry of Works and Housing; Kubra Imam, Ministry of Education; Mustapha Muhammad Nura, Solicitor General/PS, Ministry of Justice; and Isyaku Umar, Ministry of Land and Physical Planning.

Governor Yusuf tasked the newly appointed permanent secretaries to discharge their duties diligently and with competence for the promotion of the lofty goals of his administration.