Gov. Yahaya inaugurates model school in Gombe community

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, has inaugurated Alabura Model Primary and Junior Secondary school in the Kumbiya-Kumbiya ward of Gombe Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kumbiya-Kumbiya is the only ward without a primary school in Gombe State.

Inaugurating the school in Kumbiya-Kumbiya, Yahaya said his administration would continue to prioritise the education sector to address the challenges of poor infrastructure, out-of-school children, while boosting enrolment across the state.

He stated that with the challenges in the education sector that his administration met on the ground in terms of out-of-school children and dilapidated structures, it became imperative to prioritize the sector.

“At the inception of this administration; we faced the problems of a high number of out-of-school children, dilapidated structures and facilities in primary and secondary schools.

“A state of emergency was immediately declared in the education sector and we worked towards total overhauling of the system.

“We were able to improve on enrolment figures significantly, renovated more than 400 classrooms and constructed over 200 new ones.

“We also provided learning and teaching materials and recently approved the engagement of 1,000 teachers through the state teachers’ service commission to boost the human resource capacity in our schools.”

He added that his administration is currently providing five mega senior secondary schools as well as improving the standard of other junior model schools.

On the newly-inaugurated school, the governor said that the model school has 36 classrooms, two offices, two staff-rooms and two computer rooms (e-Library), well-furnished and equipped with modern facilities.

He stated that the government has provided sporting facilities, water supply and good access roads to enhance total learning for the pupils and students.

“With these facilities, the school can compete favourably at state and national levels.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Babaji Babadidi, commended Gov. Yahaya for “always rising to the occasion in terms of addressing schools-related challenges”.

Babadidi appealed to the community to ensure judicious use of the “state-of-the-art edifice” to boost school enrolment in the community and give good education to their wards.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar, the Senior District Head of Gombe, commended Governor Yahaya for building the school as well as providing roads and health facilities in several communities in Gombe.

NAN also reports that Alabura Model Primary/Junior Secondary School in Kumbiya-Kumbiya ward was named after a renowned educationist in the state, Alabura Kudi.