Governor Nyesom Wike has set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuses perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Rivers State.

This was made known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by Paulinus Nsirim, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications.

The statement named Justice C. Uriri (retd) and Dr. George Nwaek as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Other members of the commission are Florence Amiesimaka of the International Federation of Women Lawyers; Tonye Ibisiki of the Nigerian Bar Association; Karl Chinedu Uchegbu, Civil Society Organisation; Chijioke Ihunwo, representing Youth Groups; Rev. Richard Opara, Religious Group; Bella Ebeku, Women’s Group; and Somiete Inko-Tariah, Counsel to the Commission.

The statement said members of the Commission will be sworn in on October 22 at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House in Port Harcourt at 12noon.

In another statement, Governor Wike approved the appointments of Chief Ernest Chinwo and Kelvin Ebiri as General Manager, Rivers Newspaper Corporation and Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor respectively.

The statement said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

Chinwo was Thisday Newspaper Bureau Chief in Rivers State before his appointment.