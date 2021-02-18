The Governor of Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, is currently on a project tour around the state capital with the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Governor Wike is expected to lead the Senate Chief Whip to inspect ongoing and completed major projects embarked upon in his administration.

It can be recalled that Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor.

Kalu was warmly received at the Government House, after which they proceeded for an indoor meeting.

The presence of the duo at the newly constructed Rumokoro flyover bridge elicited jubilation among the passersby, who gathered in their numbers to express their joy.