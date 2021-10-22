Gov. Uzodimma’s ‘boys’ killed Imo monarchs — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of being behind the killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

The group stated this in a statement it issued on Thursday through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The proscribed body said those accused of killing the traditional rulers were the “boys” of Uzodinma, dressed up as operatives of the Eastern Security Network.

The IPOB said: “It is unfortunate that uninformed and gullible citizens in Imo State will tomorrow begin to blame IPOB for the killings. IPOB has no issue with the dead Ezes because they are they custodians of our land and anybody linking these killings perpetrated in Imo State by Hope Uzodimma boys, whom he organised to deal with his political opponents in Imo State, (to IPOB) is being mischievous and is looking for our trouble.

“IPOB is not the unknown gun men or terrorists and bandits rampaging in the North. We beg Hope Uzodimma to allow our people be because we know Fulani people know him and planted him in Imo State.”