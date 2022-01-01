Gov. Uzodimma accuses opposition on instability in Imo State

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has blamed the security crisis ravaging in the state on the opposition and suspected criminal elements.

In his New Year message Saturday, the Governor called for a renewed and collective effort by the people to end the violence and other forms of criminality in the new year.

Uzodimma pledged that his administration would continue to work in concert with security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration would increase effort to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

The huge capital outlay in this year’s budget of over 74 per cent was an indicator that more developmental projects were coming.

Uzodimma who noted that progress can only be made in an atmosphere of peace, alleged that some opposition elements had sought to destabilize the state and impede its progress.

The Governor expressed gratitude to God that the insecurity challenges they have been overwhelmed and all patriotic citizens who supported the government’s efforts in defeating the enemies.

He was happy that despite the distractions from the opposition and criminal elements, his administration has recorded giant strides in all sectors.

“The administration is also determined to give practical effect to its recovery programme by ensuring that all looted assets of the state are recovered,” he said.

He said the recovery of the state’s Kibgsley Ozurumba Mbadiwe University which worths N40billion and the Shell Camp land, were aimed at safeguarding the assets of the south east state.

Uzodimma enjoined citizens to support the government to work for the peace and progress of the state.

He also urged them to resolve to engage only in actions that would enhance the peace and stability of both Imo and Nigeria in the new year.

He restated that it was worthy of note that the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state has so far been peaceful, to the glory of God.

The Governor assured that every effort would be made to ensure that Imo people enjoy peace throughout the year.

