Gov. Umahi suspends Registrar of Ebonyi College of Education

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has suspended Chinyere Ayama, Registrar of the State College of Education, Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Area, over improper recruitment.

This is coming barely three days after the suspension of the Provost and Bursar of the institution by Governor Umahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Governor had on January 26 suspended the Provost of the institution, Prof. Benedict Mbam, and the Bursar, Felicia Orisi.

The suspension notice was contained in a statement by Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government, on Saturday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the suspension of the Registrar was sequel to more briefs on the matter.

Ugbala said: “The officer should immediately hand over to the next in rank in the office.

“The college and the public are to note that all the recruitments and appointments in question stand nullified.

“Also, as the report of the Executive Council Committee investigating the matter is being awaited, all concerned are to take note and adhere strictly to the directives.”