Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has approved the reconstitution of the board of the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation, with three members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists as members.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Ugbala said the three NUJ members are Felix Ukah of Daily Independent, Ben Nworie of This Day and Obinna Ogbonna of the Leadership.

Other members of the eight-man board are Chief Emmanuel Offor-Okorie as the Chairman, Christopher Ajali, Sunny Akagu, Daniel Ogbuzuru as members, while Timothy Nwachi, would serve as the board Secretary.

The reconstituted board would be inaugurated on July 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Offor-Okorie was the Chief of Staff to the Governor, while Nworie is the current vice chairman of the state NUJ council.

Meanwhile, the Correspondent Chapel of the state NUJ council has described the appointment as a welcome development and putting round pegs in a round hole.

Jacob Ogodo, Chairman of the chapel, said the inclusion of three seasoned media journalists into the EBBC Board would reposition the corporation for effective and enhanced service delivery.

According to him, the media experts would assist the state-owned media outfit to develop good radio and television contents that would make the organisation the best in the country.

Ogodo said: “The appointment is a welcome development; the governor has decided to do the right thing by appointing experts, professionals to run the affairs of EBBC as the state media outfit.

“We commend and congratulate the governor for this feat.

“If governor should handle every parastatal and institution of government this way by allowing experts to take charge and become overseers, our state will become a force to be reckoned with among comity of states.

“I expect that the new board members, especially our members will bring in their ingenuity, wealth of experience, professional skills and expertise to bear in their duties to transform the corporation.”