A former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, has accused Governor David Umahi and the Chairman of Afikpo South Council, Eni Uduma Chima, as being behind the bloody confrontations and recent killings in some communities in the council area.

The allegation was contained in a statement by the ex-Commissioner in Abakaliki on Sunday.

In the statement, Onyike alleged that the plot by Umahi to perpetuate himself and some of his aides in power were the remote causes of the killings currently going on in some communities in the area, especially Owutu Edda and Nguzu Edda.

Recall that no less than three persons had been killed in the two communities between March 27 and May 6, 2020, over alleged cult clashes, which some had described as politically motivated.

The ex-Information boss, who served under former Governor Martin Elechi, alleged that Umahi and Chima were practising politics of imposition and exclusion, claiming that the “bloodbath in the Council” was being sponsored by the duo as an instrument to enable them dominate the area politically.

According to him, Chima spent eight years in the House of Assembly (2007-2015), was appointed a Caretaker Committee Chairman for Afikpo South LGA in 2015, elected as Chairman in 2017 and wants to remain in office till possibly 2023 before proceeding to the House of Representatives.

In Onyike’s thought, there is the grand plan by the Council Boss and Umahi, whom he described as his godfather, to ruthlessly crush all perceived possible hinderances to achieving their higher political ambitions come 2023.

Onyike’s statement alleged: “The immediate causes of the bloody confrontations in the area, can be traced to three recent events which heightened tension in the major flashpoints of the LGA.

“The events are the sharing of political offices in the LGA in 2019, conduct of the 2020 Chairmanship and Councillorship primaries and composition of the COVID-19 Implementation/Enforcement Taskforce in the LGA.

“You may recall that in 2019, Governor Umahi favoured the political camp of Eni-Uduma Chima by conceding three of the four Coordinatorship positions in the LGA, to him.

“Hon Eni-Uduma Chima was allowed to handpick the Coordinators.

“This was very bad in a Council area, where 90% of the political stakeholders in their party (PDP) are against the Council Chairman.

“On the other hand, his political Godfather , the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, Rose from State Chairman of PDP (2007-2011) to Deputy Governor (2011-2015), now as Governor for two terms (2015-2023), scheming to become Vice President or President in 2023 or at worst a Senator.

“So, one can say that there had been a secret pact between Governor Umahi and Hon Eni-Uduma for perpetuating themselves in public office for life, no matter the consequences…

“The recent killings in Edda clan reflect the brutal and crude political culture of violence and bloodbath which had been used as an instrument of political domination of the area.

“It is an extension of the regime of terror, thuggery, intimidation and gangsterism mounted by Governor David Umahi in Ebonyi State….”

Chima, when contacted over the allegations, denied that neither Umahi nor himself was responsible for the deaths or the crisis rocking the area.

He described the allegations as childish.

He, however, confirmed the killings in the area but emphasised that attributing the incident to him or the Governor was surprising and embarrassing.

Chima explained: “It is both surprising and embarrassing to me.

“Not even my worst enemy has ever associated me with cultism.

“It’s childish and beneath my dignity.

“I don’t have anything to do with the deceased or their alleged killers.

“I tried my best to keep the peace and ensure security of lives and property in the area.

“I engaged the town union, traditional institution and the youths.

“I engaged the Divisional Police Headquarters in Owutu and the DPO and his men, including the Area Commander, and they did their best.

“I made reports to the Commissioner for Internal Security in the state for intervention and appealed to the Commissioner of Police too for his intervention and reinforcement, which he promptly granted.

“Investigation is on and I can assure you that I’m not involved in the unfortunate incident.

“I’m part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

Recall further that Umahi had in a statewide broadcast last Wednesday condemned the killings in the area, describing it as unacceptable.

He had given a marching order to security agencies in the State, especially the Department of State Services and the Police to immediately investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to book without sparing any sacred cow.

He even went ahead to state his willingness to endorse any legal consequences upon anyone found guilty in the killings and the crises in the area.

Police also confirmed that some arrests were made, of which investigations were still ongoing.