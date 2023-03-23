Gov. Umahi joins race for Senate presidency, justifies move

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has joined the race for the 10th Senate presidency.

Governor Umahi said this on Wednesday in Abakaliki when he addressed members of the State Executive Council.

He said he was eminently qualified for the position.

He said: “I appeal to the party’s national leadership, the president-elect and his vice to zone the Senate presidency to the South East.

“They should also zone the House of Representatives speakership to the North West as these would calm frayed nerves.

“This will show Nigerians that we are on the path of total renewal of the country, which it direly needs presently.”

The governor urged the Senate to set aside the rule which allowed only high ranking senators to contest for the position.

Umahi, who won his senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, added: “God breaks barriers and everyone elected into the Senate is the best.

“We should allow God choose who leads the Senate and not set obstacles on our ways.”

He said he was presenting himself for the position because he had requisite experience in public service among other experiences.

He said: “I have been into public service for the past 16 years and being a state governor is more complex.

“We have made Ebonyi totally an APC state, notching the three senatorial seats and four out of the six House of Representatives seats.

“The South East zone voted massively for the APC as I seek everyone’s prayers and support to achieve the goal.

“This is however subject to the decision of the party’s national leadership and I will not go against such.”

Umahi also urged candidates who lost the 2023 presidential election to withdraw their litigations and support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unite the country.

“This is time for the country’s leaders to make sacrifices in uniting the country as the task before us is enormous,” he said.