Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, his daughter and three of his aides have tested negative for COVID-19

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Umahi on July 4 announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, but will still be working from isolation.

Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, noting that Umahi was full of praises to God for his healing.

“The governor confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed. He also thanked Ebonyi people and Nigerians for their prayers and solidarity,” Orji said.