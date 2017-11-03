Gov. Umahi approves payment of two years leave allowance for Ebonyi workers – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress in Ebonyi state says the approval given by Governor Dave Umahi for the payment of workers’ 2016/2017 leave allowances will enhance productivity.

The state NLC Chairman, Leonard Nkah, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abakaliki, that the approval was a welcome development.

Nkah said: “We have been negotiating with the government on the issue of the payment of arrears of workers’ leave allowances and other statutory workers’ entitlements; and we are happy that the governor has graciously approved the payment.

“The action will not only motivate the workers to greater productivity, it will also enhance more service delivery.

“Workers have been subjected to more hardship with their families and other dependents, suffering excruciating pains under the present economic recession.

“The payment of the leave allowances will no doubt alleviate the sufferings and ensure that they put in their best.

“We commend and congratulate the governor for keeping to his promises to better the welfare and wellbeing of the Ebonyi workers.”

Nkah, who is also the President, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, Ebonyi chapter, said NLC would continue to engage the state government in constructive dialogue on matters concerning workers’ welfare.

He said that payment of workers’ promotion arrears and lifting of embargo on promotion were being discussed and would soon be addressed by government.

The chairman urged workers to be more dedicated to their duties, promote work efficiency and avoid acts that could impact negatively on service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that workers in Ebonyi were yet to receive entitlements accruing from their annual leave since the inception of the present administration on May 29, 2015.