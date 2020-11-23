The United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has described Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as a great asset that will add value to the party because of his stride in infrastructure.

This was contained in a statement by Jacob Ogunseye, Publicity Secretary of the chapter, on Monday in Abuja.

Ogunseye said the defection of Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC has confirmed the relevance of the party in the South East.

He said the governor’s defection to APC was home coming, describing it as bold, strategic and purposeful.

“As things stand today, APC remains the strongest party in the country and will continue to win elections in free and fair contest,” he said.

Ogunseye said the chapter plans to formally welcome the governor to the party’s fold via a virtual meeting, where he would speak to Nigerians in the Diaspora on his infrastructure development stride in Ebonyi State.

He added that Umahi would also use the opportunity to brief Nigerians in the Diaspora on his plans for the party in Ebonyi.

“The defection of Umahi is a demonstration of the dominance and acceptance of the party in the South East and the country at large,” Ogunseye said.

He said with Umahi joining the progressives, he had set an envious record for himself, urging the leadership and members to support him.

He said: ““The governor should consider his new party as a home and associate freely, he should discard opinions from adversaries and see such as normal in Nigerian politics.

“We all knew what happened in Ebonyi in the last few years, we all know how he has developed the state from the low level where he met it, to where it is now in terms of development.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Umahi joined the APC on November 10 after weeks of speculations.