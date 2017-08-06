06. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJuly 27, 20171min1

Related Articles

FeaturedNews

Breaking: FG withdraws nomination of ‘corrupt’ ICPC board members

News

Church killings: Ikpeazu condoles Obiano, Anambra people

BusinessEconomyFeatured

HEDA to Malami: Revoke FG’s Malabu’s OPL 245 licence, discontinue relationship with ENI/Shell

FeaturedFootballSport

Arsenal lift Community Shield

News

Three confirmed dead in Ogun road accident

FeaturedFootballSport

Arsenal, Chelsea seek Community Shield glory

World News

Rwanda’s Kagame sweeps presidential polls to win third term

FeaturedWorship

Gov. Ugwuanyi sacks three commissioners

Governor-Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-1-e1468437475933.jpg
Those affected were commissioners for Information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele; Youth and Sport, Charles Ndukwe; and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Smart Ogbe.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has dropped three commissioners in a minor cabinet reshuffle announced on Thursday.
Those affected were commissioners for Information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele; Youth and Sport, Charles Ndukwe; and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Smart Ogbe.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Uwakwe Abugu, confirmed the development to Government House Correspondents in Enugu.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two commissioner nominees earlier screened by the state House of Assembly were sworn-in during the State Executive Council meeting.
Those sworn-in are: Ogbuagu Anikwe, a veteran journalist, who takes charge of the Information Ministry, while Joseph Udedi was posted to Ministry of Youth and Sport.
Until his appointment, Anikwe was the Chairman, Editorial Board of Business Day Newspapers and had worked at various times with the Guardian and Daily Times newspapers.
NAN reports also that the third commissioner nominee also cleared by the assembly, Donatus Ani, was absent during the event.
According to Abugu, the change is the first step by the governor to reshape his cabinet for effective delivery of good governance to the people.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousCourt fixes date to hear Melaye’s recall case 

nextTranscorp posts strong half-year results, records 134% growth in profit

One comment

  • Be your self

    August 2, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    This is too bad why did Dr Donatus Ani is among those that sworn in after screening with out a reason ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: FG withdraws nomination of ‘corrupt’ ICPC board members

HEDA to Malami: Revoke FG’s Malabu’s OPL 245 licence, discontinue relationship with ENI/Shell

Arsenal lift Community Shield

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements