Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State would meet with security agencies on September 1 to find solutions to avert future clashes between civilians and security agencies in the state.
The meeting was in respect of the August 23 clash between the members of Indigenous People of Biafra and security agencies.
This came after IPOB members attacked operatives of the Department of State Services, who showed up at their martial arts training.
The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of IPOB and security agencies clashed on Sunday at the Emene axis of the state.
Following the accident, Ugwuanyi visited the scene on the same day and assured that normalcy had returned to the area.
Ortuanya said the meeting would hold at the Enugu State Government House.
According to him, all security agencies in the state will brief the governor on the immediate and remote causes of the clash as well as advance measures to avert future re-occurrences.
