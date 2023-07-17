Gov. Uba Sanni swears in Private Secretary 

828 828

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has sworn-in Prof. Bello Ayuba as the Principal Private Secretary to the Government, and Samuel Aruwan as the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA).

At the event which took place Monday at the Government House, Kaduna, the Governor charged the appointees to brace up for the challenges ahead and discharge their duties with the highest sense of ability and humility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Aruwan is given additional responsibility to oversee the activities of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs pending appointment of Commissioners.

Gov. Sani said: “We must at all time, serve the public interest and put service before self.

“This is a challenging time more than ever. We must, therefore, work collectively to stabilise our state and put it on the path to sustainable peace and growth.

He reassured that he would assemble a solid team with experience, dedication and commitment to service to steer the state to prosperity.

The governor said he would implement the administration’s seven point agenda geared toward improving the quality of life, achieving inclusive socio-economic growth and consolidating on urban renewal drive.

“We shall prioritise the revitalisation of the economy of our rural areas through massive infrastructural development,’’ he said.

Speaking with newsmen after the swearing-in ceremony, Ayuba appreciated the governor for finding them worthy of the appointments.

He assured that they would discharge their duties efficiently and effectively

On his part, Aruwan said they would discharge their duties with all sense of responsibility to justify the trust reposed in them. (www.nannews.ng)