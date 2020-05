The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has lost his father, Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal.

The older Tambuwal died on Thursday at 96.

Sheikh Tambuwal was reported to have died in his residence during a brief illness at his residence in Tambuwal Council of Sokoto State.

He is survived by children, including Governor Tambuwal, as well as grand children and great grand children.

He was reported to have been buried shortly after his death according to Islamic rites.