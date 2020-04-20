Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has barred a suspected coronavirus patient and his family from entering the state in compliance with the guidelines of the closure of the state borders and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

A statement by Muhammad Bello, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, revealed that the suspect was being tested in Abuja for the disease because of having contact with an index case.

Tambuwal said security agencies were directed to turn back the suspect’s family members on strong information that one of them had just returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and has contracted the virus.

“I spoke with him on telephone twice pleading that he should not come to the state. But he told me that he has a pass to come. I have therefore directed the security operatives to be vigilant and arrest him and return him to Abuja immediately,” the governor said.

Tambuwal appealed to Islamic scholars and other stakeholders in the state to prevail on the suspect and his family to stay away from the state in the interest of the residents.

Tambuwal emphasised the need for people of the state understand that COVID-19 is real and no stone should be left unturned in ensuring that the disease does not enter the state.

When contacted, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, said samples of some family members who had contacts with an infected person were at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control test centre in Abuja waiting for result.

Inname said the best practice was for them to wait for outcome and infected person commenced treatment according to guidelines of the NCDC.