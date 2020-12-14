Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has notified the State House of Assembly that he is travelling to the United States of America for medical check-up from December 13 to December 29.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this on Monday while reading the governor’s letter to the house, titled, “Notification to Travel to the United States of America.”

The letter read, ”I wish to inform the Rt. Hon speaker that, I shall be travelling to the United States of America for medical check-up from Sunday, 13th to Saturday 29th December 2020.

“Accordingly, in my absence, the Deputy Governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return,” the governor said.