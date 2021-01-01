Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday swore-in Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu as the first female Acting Chief Judge of the state.

Administering the oath of office and allegiance on the new acting CJ at the Government House, Lafia, the governor said her appointment followed the retirement of the former CJ, Justice Suleiman Dikko, on December 31, having attained the retirement age of 65.

Sule said: “In fulfilment of the constitutional obligation and based on the recommendation of the Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission in compliance with the provision of section 271 (1), I approved the appointment of Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu as the Acting Chief Judge of Nasarawa State.

“Accordingly, the ceremony, which we have just performed, is in line with the relevant constitutional provision aimed at ensuring sanity and stability in the judiciary as a fundamental institution of society.

“While the process for the confirmation is being pursued with the State House of Assembly, it has become necessary to swear-in the appointee, the most senior High Court Judge, to enable her perform the functions of the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State to avoid a vacuum.”

The governor, while congratulating the acting CJ, urged her to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of her responsibilities.

Sule said: “You must always remember that as head of the Judicial arm of government, you are the symbol of fairness, equity, justice and objectivity which is the hallmark that civilised society yearns for at all times.”

He pledged his administration’s continuous commitment to accord priority to the judiciary to perform effectively as the repository of the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

“Indeed, the judiciary is critical in our development process, as it provides the alloy that strengthens the relationships among the organs of Government,” he said.

Responding, the acting CJ thanked the governor and the state Judicial Service Commission for finding her worthy of the appointment.

She promised to discharge her responsibilities with the fear of God and for the benefit of the people of the state, while appealing to the governor to look into the welfare of judiciary workers, especially their entitlements and benefits for optimal performance.

Bashir-Aliyu said the judiciary, under her watch, would support the state government where legally possible to succeed.

—