Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Monday submitted two names to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Chairman and Member of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, Speaker of the House announced the nominations during plenary following a letter from the Governor, read by Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader.

The names are Ayuba Wandai-Usman and Ishaq Baba-Mohammed as Chairman and Member respectively.

The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the House on or before August 25.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said: “The nominees are directed to submit their CV to the House on or before Tuesday, August 25 and appear for their screening and possible confirmation on Wednesday, August 26

“The Clerk is hereby directed to pass the House decision to nominees appropriately.”

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, while reading Sule’s letter, said: “Pursuant to the Provision of Sections 192(1)-5, 193(1)-(2) and 194 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“And the powers conferred on me as the Governor, to appoint Chairman and members of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral, (NASIEC) I, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, do hereby forward the under-listed nominees for confirmation as:

“Ayuba Wandai-Usman, Chairman from Nasarawa Local Government and Ishaq Mohammed Baba as member from Keffi Local Government Area.”