Gov. Sule nominees 18 to oversee Nasarawa Development Areas

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted names of nominees as Overseers of the 18 Development Areas in the state to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this during plenary on Monday in Lafia.

This was after the House leader, Alhaji Umar Tanko Tunga, presented the governor’s request.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that the Overseers, if approved, were to man the affairs of their Development Areas for speedy growth of the grassroots.

Sule said in the letter: “Pursuant to the provision of the Nasarawa State Local Government Law 2018, part XI (71). I have the honour to inform the Rt. Honourable Speaker that I have approved the appointment of Overseers of Development Areas in the state.

“The nomination of the following for confirmation of appointment as Overseers of Development Areas in line with the provision of the law

“Sadiq Akiri-Azara, Yunusa Amwe – Akwanga West, Hon Bello Akoza – Ekye, Mr Haruna Mohammed – Lafia East, Yahuza Ahmadu Na’allah – Lafia North, Mohammed Baba Abdullahi – Giza, Dauda Danladi Agbo – Dadare and Luka Ayele – Jenkwe.

“Others are Yusuf Ibrahim Auta – Agidi, Moses Anvah – Akun, Shaibu Umar Loko – Loko, Salihu Adamu – Udege, Ibrahim Arafat – Karshi, Dr Rabo Dakare – Panda, Yusuf Samson – Gadabuke, Iliyasu Miryam – Umaisha, Adamu – Omale Agye- Agwada and Solomon Bande – Farin Ruwa.”

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the appointees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae on November 8 and 9.

He urged the appointees to appear for screening and possible confirmation on November 10.