Gov. Sule elevates 22 traditional rulers

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has announced the elevation of the status of 22 traditional rulers in the State.

The elevation was part of the recommendations of the recently constituted Committee on the Creation of Chiefdoms, Districts and Village Areas.

The Governor disclosed this while receiving members of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House in Lafia Tuesday.

He announced that four Second Class traditional rulers; namely: Sangarin Shabu, Osakio of Assakio, Sangarin Deddere, Ohinoyi of Toto, Sarkin Gurku and Osu Agwada, have all been elevated to First Class status.

Sule also said that four Third Class Chiefs; namely Sarkin Ara, Sarkin Angwan Makama, Sarkin Gudi and Zhe Musha were equally elevated to Second Class status.

The Governor also announced that all Fourth Class chiefs; namely Zhe Ashige, Sarkin Kanje, Sarkin Igah, Ogazi Kwara, Osu Yelwa, Sangarin Tudun Wada, Sarkin Laminga, Osuko of Agaza, Esu Kodape, Sangarin Dari, Sangarin Amba and Sarkin Sabongari, have been automatically elevated to Third Class status.

The Governor also directed the State Ministry of Local Government, Community development and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence the process for the selection of the new Aren Eggon, who would succeed the late Aren Eggon, Dr Bala Angbazo.

According to the Governor, the Eggon Traditional Council has 22 kingmakers, but the only the three still alive will select the new Aren Eggon.

Sule assured that his administration would not interfere in the selection of the new Aren Eggon, urging stakeholders to shun acts capable of breaching the existing peace.

“The law empowers me to use even only one kingmaker to select the new traditional ruler, as such, we will use the three kingmakers to select the new Aren Eggon,” he said.

The Governor further disclosed that the new Aren Eggon is expected to emerge on May 5.

Sule appealed to traditional rulers to support the upcoming national population and housing census.

“We are relying heavily on our royal fathers for the success of the 2023 census.

“As you are aware, Nasarawa State is one of the states that has been shortchanged over a long period of time on this issue of census.

“I am calling on all our royal fathers to assist and support the census exercise that is coming up,” the Governor urged.