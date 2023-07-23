Gov. Sule condemns attack on Labara Maku’s residence

828 828

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has condemned the attack on the residence of

Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

This is contained in a statement signed by Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Public Affairs, issued Sunday in Lafia.

Gunmen had Saturday night force themselves into the residence of the former Minister and in the process injured four security personnel.

The criminals, however escaped, when the military who promptly arrived at the scene shortly after they were informed.

The Governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, said he had directed the Police and other security agencies to arrest the criminal elements and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Sule reassured residents of the state government’s readiness to secure the lives and property of the citizens, adding that the general well-being of the people remains a top priority of his administration.

“The state government is already partnering with the top Military Command, the Police and other Paramilitary agencies to ensure that the bandits fleeing from other parts of the country as a result of military onslaughts against them do not have hiding places in Nassrawa State,” he said.

Sule also warned criminal elements operating under whatever guise to desist from the evil acts, insisting that the state has no place to harbour criminals.

The Governor, who extended his deepest sympathy to Maku over the unfortunate incident, promised to stem the tides of insecurity in all parts of the State.