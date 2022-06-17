Gov. Sule appoints six new permanent secretaries

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa , has approved the appointment of six new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state Head of Civil Service, Abari Aboki and made available to newsmen in Lafia Friday.

Aboki congratulated the new permanent secretaries on their appointment.

He listed them as Chammang Atinuke, Ada Maikefi, Isa Muhammad Eyah, Hussain Usman, David Galadima and Abdulkareem Ibn Bala.

He said their appointment followed the retirement of some permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The head of service said that the date for their swearing in would be communicated to the public in due course.