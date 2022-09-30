Gov. Sanwo-Olu suspends RTEAN activities in Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has suspended all activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in the state.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, on Thursday.

Giwa said the suspension became imperative following pockets of violence recorded in Ojo and Lagos Island on Wednesday.

He said a 35-Man Caretaker Committee has been constituted to take over activities of the union henceforth.

He said: “In a bid to fulfill one of the cardinal objectives of the T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda of the present administration in Lagos State as it relates to Security and Good Governance, under Traffic Management and Transportation, the Lagos State Government has suspended all activities of RTEAN with immediate effect.”