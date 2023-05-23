Gov. Sanwo-Olu set to inaugurate three Estates

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will round off first term in office with inauguration of three housing estates.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, gave the assurance in a statement issued by Adeola Salako, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Housing.

According to him, the estates are located at: Gbagada, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu and Agbowa and would be inaugurated on Thursday.

He said that the projects revealed the determination of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to reduce the shelter gap.

The Commissioner noted that the governor had inaugurated Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens at Igando, few months into his administration.

He added that the governor would on Thursday inaugurate Ndubuisi Kanu Estate at Gbagada.

According to him, the estate has 72 housing units comprising 48 two-bedroom apartments and 24 three-bedroom apartments.

“This housing project was initiated to provide more decent homes for Lagosians residing in the metropolis.

“The gated estate is made up of six blocks of residences on 9.41 hectares of land, and is sited at Gbagada in Kosofe Local Government Area,” he said.

He listed facilities on the estate to include connected roads, drains, car parks, steady power sources, a sewage treatment plant, a mini mart and a community hall.

Akinderu-Fatai also said that the governor would unveil LagosHoms, Odo Onosa/Odo-Ayandelu, located on Agbowa-Sagamu Road, Agbowa in Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area.

He said that the scheme comprised 660 homes in 70 blocks of four dwelling types of 192 units of one, two and three bedrooms on different block types.

“The scheme also has the following infrastructure which includes roads and drainage network, car parks, external electrification, water reticulation and sewage treatment plant,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the resettlement scheme in Agbowa is on the same axis with Odo-Onosa-Ayandelu, with 144 units for displaced people, in addition to other blocks.

“Other complementary infrastructure includes water reticulation, gate houses, electricity transformer, car parks, access road, and external drains.’’

He said that Sanwo-Olu was impressed at ending his first term in office with inauguration of the projects aimed at ameliorating the suffering of the masses.

Akinderu-Fatai said that the government would continue to bridge the gap of shortage of decent shelters through massive housing projects.