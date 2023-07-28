Gov. Sanwo-Olu sends 39 Commissioner nominees for approval

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has transmitted the list of his Commissioner nominees to the State’s House of Assembly.
Sanwo-Olu’s list which was sent Friday comprised 39 proposed names.
