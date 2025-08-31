Gov. Sanwo-Olu receives hosting rights for 2025 BON Awards

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally accepted the hosting rights for the 2025 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, marking the 17th edition of the prestigious pan-Nigeria, annual event.

The presentation of the hosting rights took place at the Lagos House, Marina on Sunday, where the governor received a delegation of Nollywood stars.

Among the stars who showed up were Segun Arinze, Biola Adebayo, Femi Branch, Wole Ojo, and Scarlet Gomez, along with BON Awards founder, Seun Oloketuyi, and Executive Director, Feranmi Olaoye.

The event, which also has in attendance the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, highlights the Lagos State Government’s commitment to supporting the creative industry.

During the presentation, the governor commended the organisers for their ambitious plan to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest red carpet, spanning an impressive 8km.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on the importance of the government’s support for the creative sector beyond just financial sponsorship.

Also Read:

He said: “Sometimes, it’s difficult to quantify what we do, but we know too well that the industry needs support.

“The sector needs to be elevated and encouraged.

“Everything that we’re doing should be thought of around the benefits that come, not necessarily to us as a government, but in a way that people will appreciate.

“It’s certainly not about us, it’s not about the ministry.

“It is about the people.

“That’s the whole context for us.

“We are also very intentional about helping the creative industry give opportunities and voices to the voiceless that may not get the opportunity to be heard.

“More importantly, also help in terms of employment generation and wealth creation, ensuring that we can support a huge demographic of young people.”

Sanwo-Olu, who linked the vision to the state’s broader economic agenda, added: “For us, it’s really not just about supporting or sponsoring.

“It’s more around ensuring that the sector has the kind of support that is needed.”

In his statement, Oloketuyi, reiterated that while BON Awards began in Lagos, in the last 17 years, it has visited all the six geopolitical zones of the country and has yet to return to Lagos.

He shared that the awards had been hosted by states like Kwara, Kano, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Kogi, Ondo, and more.

Billed to hold on December 14 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event promises to add even more colour to the annual Detty December season that has become the flagship of the Lagos Yuletide celebration.

The Best of Nollywood Awards is a celebrated platform that honours outstanding achievements in the Nigerian film industry.

The decision to host the 2025 edition in Lagos is a strategic move, solidifying the state’s status as the heart of Nigeria’s creative economy and providing a grand stage for the industry’s biggest night.

Post Views: 1