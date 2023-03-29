Gov. Sanwo-Olu praises late Diya

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, as a disciplined man who had the ability to stay focused.

Sanwo-Olu said this during a condolence visit to the deceased’s family at his Ikeja, Lagos residence.

Born at Odogbolu, Ogun, on April 3, 1944, Diya died on March 26 at a Lagos Hospital at the age of 78.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, was received by his wife, Josephine Diya and the children.

He described the late General as a person who lived a positive life and impacted the society at large

“He was a very disciplined man which is what those in governance needs to imbibe.

“He was a quiet gentleman who minds his business and this we all saw at the tail end of his life.

“He left a big vacuum because he is one of those one goes to, for good advice.

“Although, everything must come to an end, but he will surely be missed because he was a good man,” he said.

The governor thanked God for a life well spent and prayed God would grant him eternal rest.

Similarly, Dr Babatunde Diya one of the children of the deceased, described his father as a disciplinarian who was dedicated to the service.

He added that as an elder statesman, his father was committed to the progress of his country and was there for the people.

According to him, he was also passionate about the progress of the country and deliberate about development.

“As a father, he was a person any child would ask for. He was loving, caring and supportive.

“He was intentional about being there for his family in spite of his busy schedule,” he said.

On his advice for politicians, he urged those in position of authority, especially the young ones to be focused, and not greedy.

“They should emulate Gen. Diya by not being greedy as public office holders, they should be contented and serve diligently in order to give room for those coming behind to serve excellently too” Dr Diya stated.