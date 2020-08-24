It is time once again to unearth the latest edition of your favourite Pan-African magazine VARDIAFRICA Magazine.

This edition presents an exclusive story on how Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State led a memorable fight against the global pandemic COVID-19 and the landmark achievements of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Chiedu Ugbo.

It also features entrepreneurs who are shaping Africa’s economic future across a variety of industries, as they are creating successful businesses and contributing towards the economy and leaving their mark in the most impressive way as emerging leaders.

It features a special highlight on the first Sudan’s Solar Lab, which was recently launched in Khartoum, Post COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan by Ambassador Daniel Obah, a special feature of Africa’s first API Fintech Super Connector (OKRA) and a cursory look into the world’s booming business of football, an industry that is experiencing a significant boom, with one of the main players, Liverpool Football Club and how four African players helped them in winning historic Premier League title.

VARDIAFRICA is a Magazine that projects and celebrates Africans and Businesses in the continent that has made positive impacts in the society, thereby promoting Africa’s Value and excellence.