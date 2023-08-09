Gov. Sanwo-Olu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness at the death of the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Pastor Odukoya died on August 7, 2023 in the United States of America at the age of 67, the church said on Tuesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the death of the cleric is a great loss to the entire congregation of the Fountain of Life Church, body of Christ, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor urged the family, especially the deceased children, friends, clerics and the entire congregation of Fountain of Life as well as Christians Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, to take the death of Pastor Odukoya in good faith.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Fountain of Life Church on the demise of the founding Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

“The death of Pastor Odukoya, whose ministry has touched many lives within and outside his congregation, came to me as a shock.

“The death of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is a great loss to the body of Christ.

“But we take solace in God that the deceased lived a good life and served the humanity.

“Pastor Odukoya, the founding Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church was a great Teacher, Preacher and Servant of the Most High God, who impacted people within and outside Nigeria positively.

“I commiserate with the Fountain of Life Church family as they mourn the passing of their founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

“May his soul find rest with God, and may the good Lord comfort his friends, family, and all members of his church.

“Amen.”