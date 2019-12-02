The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday officially launched the commencement of the 2019 general Christian pilgrimage to Israel and Rome.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Celestine Toruka, Head, Media and Public Relations of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission said the launch took place at Chapel of Christ the Light Church, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu urged the 2019 security committee for the pilgrimage to identify pilgrims who had the potential to abscond.

He congratulated the intending pilgrims from Lagos State for their bold initiative to embark on holy pilgrimage to strengthen their faith in the Lord.

He said that by 2020 the state would surpass the record of this year in terms of pilgrimage support and development.

The governor described pilgrimage as a spiritual journey that transforms life the lives of pilgrims urged the intending pilgrims to thank God for considering them worthy to re-examine their lives.

He said: “It is an opportunity for you to increase your faith and it will be an opportunity to fellowship with other Christians.

The Governorv advised the intending pilgrims never to think of absconding in Israel and to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and Lagos State.

The Acting Executive Secretary of NCPC, Esther Kwaghe, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving all the requests of the commission for the 2019 general pilgrimage.

Kwaghe stated that the launch would remain a special day in the life of ICPC, adding that the commission had put in place all necessary arrangements for a hitch free pilgrimage for the year.

She said the commission would continue to strive to ensure no one absconded and urged the intending pilgrims to resist the temptation of absconding during the pilgrimage.

She commended the Lagos State Government for allowing the commission to host the pilgrimage launch in the state.

Kwaghe further advised the intending pilgrims to examine their lives and go to them pilgrimage with the mind of prayer.

The Chairman, NCPC, Rev. Yomi Kasali, charged the intending pilgrims to project Nigeria well abroad and at all times.