Gov. Sanwo-Olu flags off construction Ojota-Opebi link bridges

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos Wednesday flagged off the construction of Ojota-Opebi link bridges and approach roads to ease congestion in Ikeja and environs.

Sanwo-Olu, while flagging off the construction of the bridges and roads tagged ‘legacy project,’ said the project was an innovative solution to the perennial gridlock around Opebi/Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way/Ojota/Mende corridor.

He said the project would reduce travel time for Lagos and Ikorodu bound traffic from Opebi; and ease gridlock at the Opebi-Sheraton Link Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

He said the project was another milestone in the implementation of the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of his administration’s THEMES Agenda and the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

He expressed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of residents and to the Greater Lagos Vision, adding that the project connecting two local council areas would enhance the livelihood of residents.

“As you are aware, there is presently no direct link between Opebi, Maryland and Ojota.

“The available road infrastructure that links the axis is also limited in its connectivity options, thus during peak periods, the high traffic volume within the axis usually congests the Ikeja Traffic Network.

“Consequently, we recognised the need to provide another Legacy Project by constructing the Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads to connect Opebi Road from its tail end with Lagos-Ikorodu Road by Odo Iya-Alaro.

“This will invariably reduce travel time for Lagos and Ikorodu bound traffic from Opebi. It will also ease the traffic situation at Opebi-Sheraton Link Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

“This Legacy Project will provide a new link to commute around Ikeja and its environs. It will also act as a relief to the saturated and over-burdened routes within Ikeja,” he said.

He expressed hope that Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the project’s contractor would complete the construction two months ahead of the expected 20 months completion date.

He said he also hoped that the 3.89km Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads consisting of 2,829m road length: with 276m Deck-on-Pile Bridge and 474m Mechanically Stabilised Earth Wall would accelerate economic growth.

He said his administration had completed, inaugurated and handed over 65 road projects and several other improved junctions with more than 50 other ongoing road projects at various stages of completion.

“This is in addition to the maintenance of over 832 roads, covering approximately 252km direct intervention in the form of routine maintenance and palliative works on strategic roads (complete and sectional overlay and potholes patching) by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu restated that his administartion was committed to the development of intermodal transportation network and was constructing quality roads, waterways, and rail infrastructure and had expended billions of Naira to modernise them.

He added that projects inherited from the previous administrations were being completed and the lighting systems on roads were being replaced.

The governor listed interventions in the rail sector to include construction of 37 km track rail project which is progressing, in addition to the complete overhaul of the water transportation system.

He recalled the recently acquired two sets of 10-car-Talgo 330kmph trains for the Lagos Red Line rail project.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the project conceived in Year 2001 was being actualised by Sanwo-Olu.

She said the project design concept adopted a holistic approach in collaboration between the ministries of Works and Infrastructure and Transport to provide both infrastructure and transportation solutions for easy movement.

She said the road would provide direct link between the Opebi-Maryland–Ogudu-Third Mainland Bridge as conceived in the Lagos State Transportation Master Plan (STMP). NAN