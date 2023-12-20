Gov. Sanwo-Olu appoints new LASODA General Manager

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has approved the appointment of Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA).
The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday.
Agoro said the appointment was in recognition of Oyetunde-Lawal’s impressive track records as a reputable lawyer; highly qualified alternate dispute resolution; human resource personnel; and an emotional intelligence coach.
He added that the state government expected the new General Manager to demonstrate a high level of dedication; diligence; and selflessness in the discharge of her duties.
According to him, this will justify the confidence and trust reposed in her by the Governor.
”Before her appointment, Oyetunde-Lawal was the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Persons With Disabilities (Disability and Inclusion).
”Her passion-driven conversations around the plight of disability in Nigeria led her to establish the Amputees United Initiative, a social group specifically for amputees.
”She also uses advocacy to push for and encourage the inclusion of persons with disability in Nigeria,” he said.
Agoro confirmed that the appointment is effective from December 19.