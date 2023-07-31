Gov. Sanni appoints Sole Administrator for LG in Kaduna

828 828

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has approved the appointment of Hon. Salisu Isah as the Sole Administrator of Birnin Gwari Local Government Council of the State.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammad Shehu, Monday in Kaduna, said that the governor also approved the appointment of Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim as the Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Shehu said that the appointments, which are in accordance with Section 22(5) of a Law to Substitute the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission Law, No. 2 of 2018, take immediate effect.

According to him, the law gives the governor the power to appoint an administrator for a local government when it becomes impracticable to conduct an election to fill any vacancy created.

The statement said: ”Salisu Isah is a seasoned educationist, administrator and grassroots politician, with decades of service to the people of Birnin Gwari LGA and Kaduna State.

“He served as Member, Kaduna State House of Assembly (Magajin Gari Constituency 2015-2023) and Councilor, Magajin Gari II Ward, Birnin Gwari Local Government, Kaduna State from 2012-2014.”

The governor urged the new sole administrator to use his wealth of experience and skills to reposition and stabilise the ‘troubled’ local government area.

Muhammad, the newly appointed Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, is the immediate past Sole Administrator of Birnin Gwari LGA.

The statement said: ”Muhammad is an experienced professional and public servant.

“He is expected to bring his wealth of experience as an administrator in fashioning and implementing effective strategies for the revitalisation of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.”

”He further wishes the sole administrator Birnin Gwari LGA and the chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, God’s guidance in their new assignments,” the statement added.