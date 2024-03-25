Gov. Sani speaks on reported involvement of Gumi in rescue of students

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has dispelled the report that Kaduna State-based Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was involved in the rescue of the abducted students of Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Governor Sani made this known in an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Polices,” on Sunday.

Freedom was secured for the students abducted on March 7, 2024 on Sunday morning by the military.

Sani said: “All those speculations you are hearing today are figment of some people’s imagination.

Also Read

“I can tell you that without any fear of contradiction.

“There was nothing like Gumi in this operation.

“I can tell you.

“I won’t undermine the efforts of our Armed Forces.”