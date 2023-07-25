Gov. Sani meets Kaduna elders, seeks partnership, unity

828 828

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna Tuesday met with elder statesmen and sought their support to promote equity, peace and unity in the North Western Sate.

Sani said the meeting with elders from southern and northern part of the state was designed to initiate the process of mutual familiarisation between the state government and the statesmen

He said the government recognised the value of the elder statesmen in view of their wealth of experience and wisdom to chart a better future for the state.

“As critical stakeholders in the development of the state, we believe that you have an important role in the strategic governance plan which has levelled the sustained agenda.

“We deem it important to consult with you closely toward its implementation, for clarity and the record, our seven-point agenda of safety and security, upgrade of infrastructure, strengthening the institutions, trade and investment, agriculture, investing in human capital and nurturing citizen engagement,” he said

Sani said that transformation of rural areas was the central focus of his administration, adding that the government would revitalise the economy of the rural communities through massive infrastructural development.

ALSO READ:

“My administration will champion public good and unity among all the people of the state.

“We believe that the best society across the globe is the product of consensus and public good,” he said.

The Governor reiterated commitment to tackle security challenges bedevilling the state through encouraging focus and decisive collaborative approach.

“Criminals would not be accorded comfort in their religious or ethnic identities, they will be exposed and never shielded to claim justification.

“Our objective is to lead through service and collaboration, we are also open for contributions and advice to the course”.

Auta Mamman-Busa and Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha led the delegation of the elders drawn from the southern and northern part of the State, respectively.

Sani also held a close door meeting with the elder statesmen.