Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies in  Kaduna 

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna has approved the appointment of new heads of government agencies in the State.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Muhammed Shehu Wednesday in Kaduna, the State’s capital.

Shehu said those appointed included: Alhaji Inuwa Ibrahim, as the Managing Director, Kaduna Line, Dr Iliyasu Neyu, as the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Aids Control Agency (KADSACA) and Malam Umar Waziri as the Special Adviser, Revenue Matters.

He added that Umar Bambale was appointed as the Special Adviser, Drugs & Narcotics Control, while Prof. Aminu Sharehu was appointed as the Chairman of the Local Government Service Board.

Shehu said that Abubakar Abubakar was appointed as the Managing Director, Kaduna State Development and Property Company Ltd (KSDPC), while Hadiza Hamza was appointed as the Managing Director, Kaduna Industrial and Finance Company (KIFC).

“Dr Bello Jamo will serve as the Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board (SPHCB), Mr Joseph Ike will serve as the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) among others,’’ he said.

The governor urged the appointees to excel by creating initiatives and programmes that would benefit the people of the state.

He advised them to serve the people of the state with the utmost diligence, discipline and honesty.