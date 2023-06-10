Gov. Radda solicits Navy’s support to tackle insecurity in Katsina

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina has solicited the assistance of the Nigeria Navy to tackle the security challenges in the State.

A statement issued Friday in Katsina by Malam Ibrahim Kaulaha, by the Governor’s Spokesman said Radda made the plea when he visited the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo in Abuja.

The Governor told the Naval Chief that the visit was part of consultation with key stakeholders on the most effective ways of tackling the security issues in the state.

Radda said that the State would form a Civilian Joint Task Force modeled under the Borno experience as part of government plans to address the security issues.

“We will need the support of the military, the Nigeria Police and the Civil Defence to ensure professionalism when the state starts its recruitment for the local vigilante forces.

“With your advice and support we should be able to do that,” the governor added.

According to Radda, the State will also deploy technology as being done by the Federal Government in Falgore forest in Kano State.

He told the Naval Chief that in the course of his campaign, he visited all the 361 wards in his state, including the no-go areas in terms of security challenges.

“I saw the situation of my people, I sympathized with them and promised to do all I can to help mitigate the security problem.

“If we provide leadership we would go miles ahead. My government promised to engage local communities in fighting banditry and other vices.

“We have to gather local intelligence, we have also engaged a consultant to devise an app (Alarm Technology) in our communities.

“With the introduction of technology in our fight against banditry and kidnapping and use of non-kinetic approach we will succeed.”

The governor also said the state government would group smaller villages to form large settlements for easy response to attacks by criminals.

Radda told the Chief of Naval Staff that governors in the North West have agreed to adopt a single approach to tackle insecurity in the region and would appreciate his support.

Responding, the Chief of Naval Staff congratulated Radda on his recent election and commended him for taking the bold initiative of reaching out to the Service Chiefs.

“This goes to show your political will and commitment to fighting insecurity in Katsina State.

“Your visit would further reinforce the mutual relationship between the Navy and Katsina State,” Gambo said.

He said that the Navy has a special force working with other military arms in Katsina state, and has a Forward Operating Base in Batsari Local Government Area.