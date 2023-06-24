Gov. Radda promises to prioritizec Agriculture in Katsina

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina has re-emphasised his administration’s determination to turn around the fortunes of farmers and the agricultural sector of the State.

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, one of the Governor’s aides, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen Saturday in Katsina, the State’s capital.

Kaula said that the Governor disclosed this Thursday when he hosted the Executive Director of Union Bank Plc, Jacob Ahise and the TGI Group, at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

According to Radda, agriculture is one of the cardinal areas his government will accord premium attention, with a view to accelerating the state’s economic growth and social development.

The Governor expressed delight over the separate visits of the Union Bank and the TGI Group delegations and assured them that his government looked forward to a beneficial partnership with them.

Earlier, Ahise said that they visited the Governor to discuss and explore ways Union Bank could provide financial support that would help to boost agriculture in the State.

The leader of the TGI Group, Alhaji Farouq Gumel told Governor Radda that their mission was to brainstorm on how their firm could support the state’s small-holder farmers and agricultural growth.