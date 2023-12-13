Gov. Radda appoints ex-governor as head, Katsina Hisbah Board

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina has approved the appointment of former Military Governor of Kano and Sokoto States, Brigadier-General Ahmad Daku, (rtd) as the Executive Chairman of the newly established State Hisbah Board.

The appointment and others, were announced by Ibrahim Kaula, Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

Governor Radda also appointed Dr Ahmad Filin-Samji, as the Executive Chairman of the new Zakat and Waqf Board, responsible for alms and endowment administration and allied matters.

Daku was Military Governor of Kano State from 1985 to 1987 and later Sokoto State from 1987 to 1990. In 2002, he headed the Directorate of Pilgrims Affairs.

According to Kaula, Sheikh Aminu Abu-Amar would serve as the state Hisbah Commander, with Sheikh Kamal Alti, Malam Iliya Imam and Malam Sirajo Lawal-Katsayal as members of the Board.

For the Zakat and Waqf Board, the Governor appointed Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf to run its daily activities as Executive Secretary, with Sheikh Naziru Maibaru and Malam Da’ah Amin-Halilu as members.

He said Governor Radda also appointed Alhaji Usman Maska, as Executive Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, with Abubakar Abdulkadir, Abdulaziz Danyari, Mansur Murnai, Sani Aliyu-Jarkuka, Abdullahi Kutawa and Lawal Dalhatu as permanent commissioners.

“The appointment of the Board members supersedes the earlier one announced last month,” he added.

In another appointment, the Governor picked Abdullahi Imam to serve as the Executive Chairman of the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission, which has Shafi’u Inono, Yahaya Galadima and Umma Mamman Dambo as members.

All appointments into the two Commissions are subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Governor Radda has appointed a former Speaker of the State’s Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Sabi’u-Muduru, and four others, Jabiru Yusuf-Yauyau, Umaru Gambo, Nasiru Ala-Iyatawa and Ahmed Abubakar-Adidas as Senior Special Assistants.

Radda congratulated all the appointees and urged them to bring their expertise to bear in the discharge of their responsibilities and development of the state.