Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has won the Business Day Newspaper’s Best Governor of the Year 2020 Award.

This was contained in a statement by Ismail Omipidan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Friday in Osogbo.

Omipidan said the award was presented to Oyetola in Abuja by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as the Royal Father of the Day.

He said the emergence of Oyetola, according to the organisers, followed the assessment carried out by its 2020 States Competitiveness and Good Governance Awards Committee.

According to him, the organisers said the committee reviewed the transformation the governor had brought to bear in differ­ent sectors in Osun State, including health, education, security and inclusive governance, since his assumption of office in 2018.

He quoted Dr. Ogho Okiti, Managing Director of Business Day Newspaper, as saying that manifestation of good institutional transforma­tion was one of the reasons for selecting Oyetola among other governors.

According to Okiti, others included creation of friendly business environment, expanding opportuni­ties and a shift toward socioeconom­ic development of Osun.

He said: “The Award Committee, which is made up of eminent Nigerians, reviewed the pragmatic and tangi­ble transformation, which the governor brought to bear in the governance of Osun above his peers in the country.

“It cut across all segments including health, education, security and inclusive governance, since he became the governor.”

In the statement, Oyetola said he was humbled by the recognition.

The governor said if his administration’s modest efforts at giving its best to Osun people in the most-challenging two years in the country have earned him the highly-coveted award, it was an invitation to do more and surpass the accomplishments in the two years ahead.

He said: “Our people are the reason we are in government, and are at the centre of all we do as an administration.

“We came into office on the platform (mandate) of IleriOluwa (God’s Promise), which is undeniable, but comes with responsibility.

“As expected, God performed His own side by giving us electoral victory, thus compelling us to fulfil our own portion of the pact, which we anchored on our development agenda.

“This award is, therefore, a product of two years of fidelity to the content of our mandate, the development agenda, which involves provision of adequate, qualitative and equitable services to the people across sectors.”