Gov. Oyetola, wife test negative to COVID-19

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday said he has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) after he attended events at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which now has the second highest number of reported cases in the country.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Oyetola reported that his wife has also tested negative for the virus.

In his words: “Considering the fact that I was in Abuja for the better part of last week, as a way of leading by example, I have also subjected myself to test.

“My wife, because of her recent travel history, also subjected herself to test.

“Both came back negative.”

Governor Oyetola thus appealed to citizens to take the necessary action to avoid any precarious transmission.

He said: “I want to passionately encourage all returnees from UK, US, Europe, the West African Coast and indeed other high risk countries to self-isolate and submit themselves to test so as to assist the government in containing the spread of the virus.”

