Gov. Oyetola visits Alapomu, discloses intention to seek reelection

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has visited the Palace of the Alapomu of Apomu.

The governor and his entourage were warmly received by the Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, on Tuesday.

Addressing the monarch and the people in the palace, Oyetola said he has received a nomination form purchased for him by his political associates to seek for a second term, hence his statewide consultations to prepare the minds of the loyalists of his party, All Progressives Congress, ahead of the February 19 governorship primaries.

He said: “l am happy to be here today.

“As you know, our four years are coming to an end.

“And we deem it necessary to come for your blessings.

“As we are rounding off the first four years, we are ready to contest for another another term.”

Oyetola said he came to formally inform them about his intention to run for a second term in office.

According to the governor, his visit was also to prepare the minds of the leaders and members of the party towards the forthcoming party primaries ahead of the governorship election.

Oyetola went ahead to talk about his achievements in the state in general and Irewole Ayedaade and Isokan Local Government Areas, cutting across all sectors, including infrastructure, education, security and agriculture.

Oba Afolabi praised the governor for his interest and commitment to the development and growth of the state.

He applauded Oyetola for some of the developmental strides in Apomu.

He said: “We believe you can still do more for us.

“The road leading to Apomu is a major challenge and l am sure it will be fixed as promised by Commissioner for Works.”

Oba Afolabi wished the governor well in his journey to a second term.

Among those who were in Oyetola’s entourage were: Osun State First Lady, Khafayat Oyetola; Deputy Governor, Gboyega Alabi; wife of the Deputy Governor, Oyefunke Alabi; Majority Leader, Osun state House of Assembly, Hon. Marouf Olanrewaju; Secretary to the Osun State Government; Head of Service; APC State Chairman; former Deputy Governor, Iyiola Omisore; Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji; Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode; and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Yemi Lawal.