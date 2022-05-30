Gov. Oyetola releases N1.1bn for payment of pensions

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has released N1.1 billion for the payment of pensions of retired civil servants in the state.

A statement by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega, on Monday in Osogbo, said that N 600 million of the money would be for the payment of retired primary school teachers and local government workers.

He added that the remaining N500 million was approved for the payment of civil servants under the contributory pension.

He said the selected retirees would get their bonds on June 2.

Olowogboyega also said that the list of beneficiaries had been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

He said Gov. Gboyega Oyetola was committed to the welfare of both the retired and active civil servants in the state and would continue to make their welfare his priority.